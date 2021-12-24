Covid in schools: A ‘gap’ in safety rules prevents virus-busting technology from being installed.

Covid in schools: A ‘gap’ in safety rules prevents the installation of virus-fighting technology.

Current regulations prevent certain UV devices from being installed in schools, despite the fact that they are commonly used in other settings such as hospitals.

I can reveal that a “gap” in safety regulations is preventing schools from installing ultraviolet technology that could potentially help reduce Covid-19 transmission.

According to current regulations, certain UV (ultraviolet) devices cannot be installed in schools, despite the fact that they are used in other settings such as hospitals, according to scientists working on a study into the impact of air purification technologies on Covid-19 transmission in classrooms.

30 primary schools in Bradford are participating in a government-funded research project to see if air purifiers and UV can reduce the spread of the coronavirus in classrooms, as first reported byi in August.

The pilot’s first stage looked into the obstacles to putting the devices in schools.

Professor Mark Mon-Williams of the University of Leeds, who is leading the project, said that due to a “legislative gap,” the researchers were unable to use one of the technologies they had planned for – passive UV.

While the systems are allowed to be installed in workplaces by law, the researchers discovered that “schools do not count as workspaces.”

“They’re unquestionably safe,” he said, “but we don’t yet have a piece of legislation that says, ‘Yes, you can put these in these premises.'”

The UV light sits behind a screen in passive systems, killing viruses, bacteria, and fungi in the air.

Professor Mon-Williams, on the other hand, believes that because the lamp is not completely enclosed, UV radiation may “leak.”

He claimed that the risk to one’s health was “virtually zero” in practice, and that there was “no reason” why they couldn’t be used in schools.

“We’re going to put them in hospitals, offices, and restaurants,” he explained.

He claimed that including schools in existing regulations would be a “relatively simple legislative change,” and that a meeting with the Departments of Health and Social Care and Education to discuss the change had been scheduled for early January.

Meanwhile, a different type of UV device is being used in the research.

Because the lamp is housed in a fully enclosed box and is sucked by a fan, the device is permitted in schools.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Covid in schools: ‘Gap’ in safety rules blocking installation of potential virus-busting tech