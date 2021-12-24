Covid in schools: A ‘gap’ in safety rules prevents virus-busting technology from being installed.

Covid in schools: A ‘gap’ in safety rules prevents the installation of virus-fighting technology.
Current regulations prevent certain UV devices from being installed in schools, despite the fact that they are commonly used in other settings such as hospitals.
I can reveal that a “gap” in safety regulations is preventing schools from installing ultraviolet technology that could potentially help reduce Covid-19 transmission.
According to current regulations, certain UV (ultraviolet) devices cannot be installed in schools, despite the fact that they are used in other settings such as hospitals, according to scientists working on a study into the impact of air purification technologies on Covid-19 transmission in classrooms.
30 primary schools in Bradford are participating in a government-funded research project to see if air purifiers and UV can reduce the spread of the coronavirus in classrooms, as first reported byi in August.
The pilot’s first stage looked into the obstacles to putting the devices in schools.
Professor Mark Mon-Williams of the University of Leeds, who is leading the project, said that due to a “legislative gap,” the researchers were unable to use one of the technologies they had planned for – passive UV.
While the systems are allowed to be installed in workplaces by law, the researchers discovered that “schools do not count as workspaces.”
“They’re unquestionably safe,” he said, “but we don’t yet have a piece of legislation that says, ‘Yes, you can put these in these premises.'”
The UV light sits behind a screen in passive systems, killing viruses, bacteria, and fungi in the air.
Professor Mon-Williams, on the other hand, believes that because the lamp is not completely enclosed, UV radiation may “leak.”
He claimed that the risk to one’s health was “virtually zero” in practice, and that there was “no reason” why they couldn’t be used in schools.
“We’re going to put them in hospitals, offices, and restaurants,” he explained.
He claimed that including schools in existing regulations would be a “relatively simple legislative change,” and that a meeting with the Departments of Health and Social Care and Education to discuss the change had been scheduled for early January.
Meanwhile, a different type of UV device is being used in the research.
Because the lamp is housed in a fully enclosed box and is sucked by a fan, the device is permitted in schools.
How the ‘Covid-busters’ would work
The Bradford study is currently looking at two types of machine – high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) purifiers and ultraviolet lights.
HEPA purifiers have a fan to draw polluted air into the device. The air is then passed through a filter, usually made of fibreglass, paper or mesh, which ensnares tiny particles in the fibres. After the filtration process, the air is pumped back into the room.
UV purifiers meanwhile use short-wave ultraviolet light to cleanse the air. Air is exposed to a UV lamp which breaks down the chemical bonds formed between DNA molecules of any viruses, bacteria or fungi in order to kill them.
Purifiers can range in cost from around £50 to more than £2,000 depending on the type and the area of space to be purified, with the schools in the Bradford study using a Philips model which retails at about £449.99.
Earlier this month, the Department for Education launched an online “marketplace” for schools to buy purifiers. The Government has confirmed deals with French electric goods wholesaler Rexel to offer recommended units for schools at agreed prices.
The products are the Dyson Pure Cool Formaldehyde TP09, which costs £424.82 per unit, and the Camfil City M, costing £1,170 per unit.
While the DfE is offering free devices for schools serving highly vulnerable children, such as special schools, mainstream schools will be expected to pay for the machines out of their existing budgets.
Professor Mark Mon-Williams told i that his research team would shortly be producing a “toolkit” for schools, providing heads with advice on how to go about installing the devices based on the findings from the Bradford pilot.
“I think we’ve now got a very good handle on what the things that a school needs to consider before they go down this route,” he said.