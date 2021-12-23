Covid infections are three times more common in children aged 5 to 11 than in the general population, according to a study.

According to research, covid infections are three times more common in children aged 5 to 11 than in the general population.

According to the study, 4.47 percent of primary school-aged children have the virus, compared to 1.41 percent of all children in the country.

Between November 23 and December 14, REACT-1, a joint study by Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori, analyzed data from 97,000 volunteers in England to look at national Covid-19 levels.

It was predicted that the rapidly spreading Omicron variant would overtake Delta as the dominant strain across the country three times faster than Delta did.

Researchers believe that the rapid rollout of the vaccine to secondary school-aged children and the booster rollout among adults may have helped to reduce infection rates in other age groups.

The prevalence of Covid-19 in secondary school-aged children, previously the worst-affected age group, has more than halved, while it has dropped by nearly two-thirds among those aged 75 and up.

The figures were taken at a time when Omicron was just getting started, according to scientists.

The findings showed that the R value – the average number of secondary cases produced by one infected person – began rising at the beginning of December, according to Professor Paul Elliott, who led the study.

Up until December 11, viral sequencing data revealed that 11 out of 650 cases were Omicron variants, while the rest were Delta.

The best defense against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary evidence, increases efficacy to 75%.

The spread is fastest in London, according to the new study, where the R value started at an estimated 1.41 overall but rose to 1.62 in December.

Prof Elliott estimated that the odds of an infection being Omicron rather than Delta increased at a rate of 66% per day – 3.5 times faster than Delta outcompeted the Alpha variant.

It follows the approval of the PfizerBioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use in vulnerable primary school students.

After a thorough review, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) determined that the vaccine was safe for children aged five to 11 years old.

The committee also recommended that some older children receive a booster dose in response to the Omicron variant.

For children aged five to eleven, a low-dose version of the vaccine has been approved.

