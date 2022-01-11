Covid parties: World health leaders advise against gatherings that are designed to spread virus.

The craze is reminiscent of the once-popular ‘pox parties,’ which were meant to infect children with chickenpox.

Health officials have warned that people should avoid trying to get infected at so-called Covid parties because of the risk of long Covid and the risk to the vulnerable.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) technical lead for Covid, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, called the craze “dangerous” and “unsafe.”

It comes after social media images surfaced showing people attempting to contract Covid at specially staged events.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen on social media, or if you’ve heard people say, ‘Well, why bother? Omicron is everywhere, and I might as well just get infected now,” Dr Van Kerkove said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“That’s a very dangerous question, and one that deserves to be answered.

The first reason we don’t want this virus to spread is that the risk of serious illness is real.

You could die if you have underlying conditions, are older, or have not received a vaccination.”

The WHO expert said that because there are still unanswered questions about Omicron, health officials are unsure of the risks it poses in terms of patients contracting long Covid.

“We don’t know the implications of Omicron, which replicates in the upper respiratory tract rather than the lower respiratory tract, and whether this has any bearing on your chances of developing longer-term effects,” she said.

“However, you can pass the virus on to someone who is more vulnerable.”

That alone should be enough to keep you from becoming infected… but there are so many unknowns.”

Her remarks come after reports that young people are increasingly attending parties where they can sign up for Covid at their leisure.

Dr. John Gerrard, Queensland’s chief health officer, called reports of unvaccinated people attending Covid parties “utterly ridiculous” on Tuesday.

Mr Gerrard stated, “The best way to get immunity to this virus is through vaccination, not through Covid parties.”

“They’re absurd, so please put a stop to it.”

“Please put an end to it.”

The events are reminiscent of the once-popular “pox parties,” which were apparently designed for children to contract chickenpox when the infection was less severe than it would be in adulthood.

Dr. Mike Ryan is the executive director of the World Health Organization’s emergency response program.

