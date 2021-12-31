According to NHS officials, Covid restrictions are unnecessary because fewer elderly Britons become seriously ill from Omicron.

According to NHS officials, Covid restrictions are unnecessary because Omicron causes serious illness in fewer elderly Britons.

NHS officials claim that draconian Covid restrictions are unnecessary because Omicron causes serious illness in fewer elderly Britons.

Despite a rise in hospital admissions across the United Kingdom, NHS leaders have been reassured that the threshold for new rules has not been reached.

Covid-19 patients in English hospitals increased to 11,492 yesterday, the highest number since February.

It follows a slew of studies finding Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report discovering a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

According to health officials, Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and increase your chances of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is helping to get vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens, avoiding the need for new restrictions.

The head of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, told The Times that “trust chief executives are saying we should be careful interpreting the daily Covid hospital data.”

“Despite the fact that the number of seriously ill older people is rapidly rising, the absence of large numbers of seriously ill older people provides significant reassurance.”

“Trust CEOs understand that the government must cross a high threshold before imposing new restrictions, and they can understand why that threshold has yet to be crossed in the absence of that surge of severely ill older people.”

Boris Johnson is expected to make a decision next week on whether or not to implement the Covid-19 rules, which prohibit indoor drinking in pubs.

According to sources, the Prime Minister is unlikely to call a special session of Parliament to approve legally binding lockdown restrictions such as the infamous Rule of Six.

This does not preclude the possibility of national “guidance” that is not enforced by cops and is not subject to Commons approval.

The number of cases reported in the United Kingdom has surpassed 189,213 for the second day in a row.

However, the figures include a backlog of cases that date back to before December 25.

Another 332 people have died in the UK as a result of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 148,421.

Despite an increase in Omicron cases in older age groups, new data released today shows that Coronavirus infections are slowing.

Experts have warned, however, that the number of cases among Britons aged 55 to 75 has increased alarmingly, putting the NHS under strain.

Omicron now replaces the Delta variant in the UK.

Infections are slowing down in the United States, according to data from the ZOE Symptom Tracker app…

