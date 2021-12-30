Covid test shortages: why is demand so high due to government advice and rising cases?

Covid test shortages: why is demand so high?

Due to the Omicron variant, freedom to see loved ones this Christmas has coincided with a record number of Covid cases.

During the Christmas holidays, millions of people have tried to obtain lateral flow and PCR tests as the safest way to meet up with people.

In many places, however, demand has far outstripped supply.

What is the issue?

Because of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the number of Coronavirus cases is at an all-time high during the pandemic.

Because families and friends were free to gather over the holiday season, unlike last year, ministers encouraged people to take a lateral flow test (LFT) to try to reduce the virus.

As a result, demand skyrocketed, leaving many stores out of stock.

As a result, many people are attempting to obtain walk-in PCR tests, causing an increase in demand for online booking issues.

The government reduced the self-isolation period for those with negative LFT results on days six and seven from ten to seven days last week, which boosted demand even more.

Wales and Scotland have kept the 10-day self-isolation period in place.

Is the UK as a whole affected?

Yes, but the situation in England is arguably worse, with Boris Johnson deciding not to impose any further restrictions until at least January 1, implying that millions of New Year’s Eve revelers will be looking for tests.

After Christmas, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland were quick to impose tighter restrictions and cancel festivities.

For about three hours on Wednesday, there were no walk-in PCR tests available anywhere in England or Northern Ireland.

Appointments were unavailable in every region of the country, with the exception of Scotland and Wales, where some were available.

Home tests were also unavailable for the general public or essential workers, according to the NHS website.

Why haven’t things gotten better in the last few days?

Pharmacies are only allowed to receive one carton of tests per day, and many of them had already run out of test kits for public distribution before Christmas.

The supply chain was disrupted by the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays, so they were unable to receive additional kits.

Because of the extended bank holidays, many businesses remained closed on Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the government’s website stated that no deliveries would be made.

