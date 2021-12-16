Covid testing: Lateral flow kits are now available as PCR tests are temporarily unavailable.

Covid testing: Lateral flow kits are now available as PCR tests are temporarily out of stock.

As demand grew, 1.6 million Covid tests were completed in one day.

People trying to schedule lateral flow and PCR tests are facing another day of waiting and confusion as Covid test suppliers struggle to keep up with high demand.

On Monday, the UK Health Security Agency reported its busiest day ever, with 1.6 million Covid tests performed and 230,000 boxes of home testing kits distributed throughout England.

The rapid tests were no longer available by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, but were re-available in some areas by mid-morning.

Officials said that every few hours throughout the day, new slots for ordering at-home kits will become available.

There were also reports of people being unable to book PCR appointments on the Government website this morning in any region of England, but this appeared to be fixed within half an hour.

Experts have warned that the Omicron variant is spreading “extremely quickly,” with an estimated 200,000 infections per day.

Instead of self-isolating, people who have been double jabbed are now being asked to take a lateral flow test every day for a week if they come into contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, told MPs yesterday that “new arrangements” had been made with companies, including Amazon, to ensure that tests could be delivered.

“There is no shortage of lateral flow tests,” a UKHSA spokesperson said.

Every few hours, additional tests should be available for home delivery.

“We’re sending out a record number of rapid test kits to people’s homes across the country, with 1.6 million tests – 230,000 boxes – just delivered yesterday.

We’re working hard to increase our delivery capacity so that more people can get their tests.

“Anyone who requires a lateral flow test can obtain one from their local pharmacy, some community centers, and some schools and colleges.”

Dr. Susan Hopkins, the UKHSA’s chief medical adviser, advised people to get a lateral flow test before socializing over the holidays.

“What we know is that it will detect about 50% of cases compared to PCR, but it will detect about 80% or even more than that of people who have high amounts of virus and are therefore at the highest,” she told the Science and Technology Committee of MPs.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Covid testing: Lateral flow kits available again as PCR tests temporarily run out