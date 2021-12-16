Covid travel rules: UK tourists visiting France may be subjected to new restrictions.

Travel restrictions for France may be implemented as a result of the new Covid variant omicron; these, thankfully, will not prevent people from crossing borders, but they may increase the cost of vacations.

Due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, visitors from the United Kingdom may face additional restrictions.

Scotland’s First Minister said yesterday (December 14) in Parliament that the new variant is “spreading very rapidly” and that there have been two cases of omicron that have resulted in hospitalization.

As a result, despite its mild symptoms, the variant is expected to become the “dominant strain within days.”

With the variant now spreading across the UK and over 100 cases detected in Scotland, Brits as a whole may face increased travel restrictions, with several countries reportedly considering tough new regulations on UK visitors.

In order to combat an increase in the omicron variant, France is reportedly considering imposing strict new rules, while Italy and Spain are also considering new rules.

Officials in France have suggested that visitors from the United Kingdom may be forced to take PCR tests upon arrival, adding to the cost of their vacation.

It is expected that France will adopt the UK’s testing requirements for French visitors, meaning that any UK visitor visiting France would be required to complete a PCR or lateral flow test within 48 hours of departure, followed by a PCR test upon arrival.

“The current rule is to show a negative test less than 48 hours old in order to enter France,” said Gabriel Attal, a spokesman for the French government.

We are, however, constantly looking for ways to tighten the framework.

We’re currently working on it, and I believe we’ll be able to reach a conclusion in the coming days.”

Travelers to destinations on the Government’s quarantine-free green list must have a negative Covid test before leaving and returning to the UK.

The types of tests and the time frames in which they must be completed prior to departure vary by destination, so passengers should double-check before making a reservation.

On Tuesday, there were also hints that Italy is preparing to tighten its restrictions, regardless of who is involved.

