Covid vaccines ‘could become similar to flu injections, with vaccines for multiple strains in a single dose,’ according to the company.

Covid vaccines ‘could become like flu injections, with vaccines for multiple strains in a single dose,’ according to the company.

Professor Robin Shattock of Imperial College London is working on a new RNA vaccine technology that he hopes will change the way vaccines are delivered.

According to one of the UK’s leading vaccine developers, Covid vaccinations could become similar to flu vaccines in the coming years, with each injection containing vaccines for multiple strains of the virus.

Professor Robin Shattock also stated that because the virus mutates, the main Covid-19 vaccine would have to be updated sooner or later – even if the Omicron variant did not necessitate a vaccine change.

Professor Shattock of Imperial College London is working on a new RNA vaccine technology with AstraZeneca that he hopes to use for coronavirus vaccines and, possibly, joint Covid-19 and flu vaccines.

“I believe people initially assumed there would be only one Covid vaccine.

However, as more variants emerge, it may be necessary to have a Covid vaccine that is equivalent to a flu shot, with multiple strains.”

“Prediction is extremely difficult.

It’s possible that things will just settle down and either Omicron or Delta will remain the dominant strain, which would be extremely beneficial.

“Or it could be that we need to develop approaches that give you a wide range of antibodies – so a mix of different strains – so you’re ready for any change.”

In any case, he predicted that the vaccine’s basic design will change at some point.

“I believe we will see vaccines that have been tweaked.”

“I’m not sure if it’s just for Omicron, or if it’s an updated approach in general,” he said.

“It’s pointless to keep developing a vaccine based on the initial Wuhan strain.

Updated vaccine approaches are unavoidable.”

Professor Shattock stated that it is currently unknown how effective current vaccines would be against the Omicron variant.

Because it has so many mutations, scientists believe Omicron will be able to evade jabs more than other variants, but it will take another two weeks or so to determine how evasive it is.

Vaccine developers are already working on modified vaccines in case they’re needed, with Pfizer and BioNTech claiming that a new vaccine could be ready in 100 days.

However, it is expected that any new version of the vaccine will take closer to six months to develop, test, receive regulatory approval, and be mass-produced in significant quantities.

