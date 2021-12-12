Covid vaccines for kids aged 5 and up aren’t ruled out by the government.

Covid vaccines for children aged 5 and up are ‘not ruled out’ by the government.

Nadhim Zahawi, a cabinet minister, said vaccine experts were still reviewing the evidence to see what level of protection a vaccine would provide children under the age of 12.

The government has not ruled out vaccinating children as young as five years old with parental consent, but has stated that a decision will not be made soon.

Vaccination experts were still reviewing the evidence on what level of protection a coronavirus vaccine would provide children under the age of 12, according to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, and a decision would be made once they reached a conclusion.

When asked if primary school children would be vaccinated, Mr Zahawi told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show: “At the moment, there is no plan to vaccinate primary school children because the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is still looking at the evidence as to what level of protection it would offer.”

It comes after the Sunday Times reported that healthcare workers have been instructed to begin preparing for the mass vaccination of primary school children in anticipation of regulatory approval, with children as young as five years old being vaccinated.

According to reports, there had been at least two confirmed Omicron variant outbreaks in primary schools in England.

Following advice from the UK’s four chief medical officers, it was announced in September that secondary school children aged 12-15 would be eligible to receive a single dose of the PfizerBioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

A second dose should be given to those in the same age bracket, according to new advice from the JCVI last month.

Covid, like previous coronavirus variants, was “usually mild” in most children, but it could make some children ill, according to NHS advice.

Vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 have already been introduced in several countries, including the United States and Israel.

Around 5 million of the 28 million children in that age group in the United States who were eligible have received at least one dose.

