Covid’s 9 embarrassment-inducing side effects – which could last months

COVID usually causes the same set of symptoms: cough, runny nose, and headache, to name a few.

More unusual symptoms, such as burping or pink eye, may appear in a small number of people.

As the body fights infection, symptoms usually go away on their own.

However, as we all know, the virus has left millions of people with “long Covid,” resulting in a wide range of side effects that refuse to go away.

Some of these, such as a change in penis size or bladder control issues, may make a person feel insecure.

If you have any concerns about your symptoms, you should see a doctor.

They might figure out that Covid isn’t the problem and treat you for something else.

We’ll look at some of the more embarrassing issues that Covid can cause here:

According to experts, burping can occur up to 30 times per day, both audibly and silently.

Burping usually occurs after eating certain foods, such as broccoli, apples, pears, and break, or after drinking something fizzy.

While sick with Covid, some people may experience more burping.

In January, model Olivia Molly Rogers, a former Miss Universe contestant from Australia, said she “couldn’t stop burping.”

According to research, as part of a long Covid, it can last for several weeks in some people.

According to a study published in the Lancet medical journal, 44% of Chinese hospital patients had stomach issues three months after discharge.

One in ten of the 117 patients studied burped more than usual.

Covid may cause more frequent toilet trips, as diarrhoea is a symptom of the disease, according to research.

According to the ZOE Covid Symptom Study, the risk of diarrhoea with Covid increases with age.

According to data gathered from millions of app users, it affects 10% of children but 30% of adults over the age of 35.

Diarrhoea, according to the researchers, is an early sign of Covid, beginning on the first day of infection and increasing in intensity over the first week.

According to the above-mentioned Chinese study of ongoing symptoms, 15% of hospital patients experienced diarrhoea during their recovery.

People have reported problems in the bedroom months after contracting the virus.

The severity of the problem was highlighted in a study conducted by King’s College University, which included 3,400 people who had confirmed or suspected Covid.

Long Covid was found to cause “sexual dysfunction” in 14.6% of men and 8% of women.

