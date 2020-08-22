Croatia and two other countries added to UK quarantine list from Saturday – Latest News

Transport minister Grant Shapps said: “Data shows we need to remove Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago from our list of coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates down.

The measures will come into place from 4am.

Transport minister Grant Shapps confirmed today that UK arrivals from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago will have to quarantine for 14 days from Saturday at 4am

It comes after Portugal was removed from the quarantine list.

People arriving in the UK from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago will have to quarantine for 14 days from Saturday.

Shapps said: “Data also shows we can now add Portugal to those countries included in Travel Corridors.”

“If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.”

They include: estimated prevalence of Covid-19 in a country; the level and rate of change in the incidence of confirmed positive cases; the extent of testing in a country, the testing regime and test positivity; the extent to which cases can be accounted for by a contained outbreak as opposed to more general transmission in the community; government actions and “other relevant epidemiological information”.

Setting out the changes to countries included on the travel corridor list, Shapps said a range of factors were taken into account when the Joint Biosecurity Centre and ministers make their assessments.

Mr Shapps, who had to quarantine for 14 days after a holiday in Spain, said: “As with all air bridge countries, please be aware that things can change quickly.

It comes as the rate of new cases surged to 27.4 per 100,000 people, up from 12.1 for the previous seven days in Croatia.

Holidaymakers currently over there now face a last-minute dash to return home before the restrictions come into force.

“Only travel if you are content to unexpectedly 14-day quarantine if required (I speak from experience!)”