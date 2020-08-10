Crowds pack into Wuhan aquarium despite Covid-19 cases still rising in Europe and US – Latest News

Revellers packed into Wuhan Polar Ocean Park which is just one attraction that has been made free to visit.

Pictures revealed crowds apparently flouting social distancing guidance as they flocked to tourist attractions despite Wuhan once being the epicentre of coronavirus.

Authorities in Wuhan have made hundreds of tourist attractions free to visit in a bid to boost the local economy. Pictures have now surfaced showing huge crowds queuing together

Wuhan authorities said the usual hotspots for day-trippers attracted higher-than-normal numbers of visitors as fees were scrapped at 400 destinations.

Thousands of tourists packed together at a huge aquarium in Wuhan, China, despite Covid-19 cases still rising in Europe and the US.

When Wuhan, capital of China’s Hubei province, was locked down, people from all around the country made financial donations and thousands of medics also went to the region to help tackle the pandemic.

This comes as there are second wave fears in the West and the US is still reeling from the deadly disease.

The offer has lead to floods of people travelling to the area – causing havoc with social distancing guidelines.

And now the pandemic has passed, the regional government have opened up dozens of their five-star tourism destinations for free to visitors.

On Saturday more than 12,000 people visited the Yellow Crane Tower, more than three times the normal daily number, according to Changjiang Daily.

A photographer snapped huge crowds in waiting areas and a long line of queuing visitors outside.

The Polar Ocean Park insisted that it stuck to legal limits as pictures surfaced showing huge crowds of tourists.

And similar scenes were found at the Polar Ocean Park where hoards of visitors packed together queue.

Another image shows swathes of people waiting on a staircase, seemingly flouting social distancing measures recommended by the World Health Organisation.

The free ticket scheme was so popular bosses had to plead for people to make appointments and not turn up without one.

The majority of tourists appear to be wearing face masks but park officials still had to take to social media to address the crowding.