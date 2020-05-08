Cuban nurse who had gone to Dominica to fight the coronavirus with the Henry Reeve brigade dies

The Cuban Medical Brigade in Jamaica reported this Thursday that one of the health professionals has died in Dominica.

This is the Cuban nurse Yoet Michel Ramos Cordero, a member of the “Henry Reeve” Brigade on that Caribbean island.

“We have learned with deep pain of the sudden death of a colleague,” the Brigade reported on its official Facebook page.

Cordero had arrived in Dominica last March to combat the coronavirus.

“On behalf of all the collaborators of #BmcJamaica, receive all your relatives, friends and collaborative members of the Cuban Medical Brigade in Dominica, our most heartfelt condolences. Rest in Paz Guerrero for Health and for Life,” they maintained. .

Facebook user Annerys Méndez, who was a colleague of Cordero at the Hermanos Ameijeiras hospital in Havana, dedicated some emotional words to the Cuban nurse.

“You were smart, hardworking, punctual despite living farther than anyone in the service, dedicated to your work, kind to the patients. You became essential, you learned and exceeded expectations, you gave lessons to 3rd year residents, who they discovered with amazement and admiration that you knew more electrocardiography than they did, “he said.

Promotions

“You became your friend, confidant, the only man in the department, for whom all the patients with arrhythmias or pacemakers died, for whom we fought to dance in the activities, the joker with the rest of the service, with whom count for anything. Yoet Michel Ramos Cordero, that time together was without a doubt the best of the 15 years I spent at the Ameijeiras Hospital, “he added.

Finally, Méndez said in his post: “Full of immense pain and sadness, I think of jokes, of how you used to say to Marleny” la Mostra “and to me” La Bárbara “, in your hugs, in your jokes, in all the moments that We share. I still do not believe that I will go to the Hospital and you will not be. Rest in peace. I love you. “

At the moment, no further details have been provided on the death of the Cuban nurse, who was the father of two underage girls.

Yoet Michel Ramos Cordero left the medical mission on March 26 as part of a group of 200 Cuban doctors and nurses They left for Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica and Saint Lucia, where they would provide collaborative services with local authorities in their fight against the coronavirus.

This was the eleventh brigade that the island government sent to other countries to assist in the confrontation with COVID-19.