Daily Covid cases: 141,472 new infections and 97 deaths have been recorded in the United Kingdom.

Covid cases on a daily basis in the UK: 141,472 new infections and 97 deaths.

The daily case count is down from the previous day’s total of 146,390 infections.

During the previous week, 1.217 million people tested positive for Covid, up 6.6% from the week before, and 1,295 people died, up 30.9% from the week before.

It comes just one day after the UK recorded 313 deaths, bringing the total number of people killed in the pandemic to 150,000.

Following the announcement, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) urged people to get their booster shots.

“Every death caused by this virus is a tragedy, and our sympathies are with everyone who has lost loved ones,” the DHSC said in a statement.

“The pandemic is still going on.

That’s why it’s critical that everyone continues to contribute by getting boosted now, or getting a first or second jab if you haven’t already.”

The Prime Minister went on to say that the pandemic has taken a “terrible toll” on the country in a tweet.

On the other hand, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi insisted on Sunday that reports that the government is ending free lateral flow tests due to a spike in coronavirus cases are false.

A report suggesting that their universal availability could be axed because they are limited to high-risk settings and people with symptoms has perplexed the Cabinet minister.

“I saw that story this morning, which I was slightly puzzled by because I don’t recognize it at all,” Mr Zahawi told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

This is not where we are right now.

“We received 425 million lateral flow tests in January alone, and they will remain free.”

To “help keep schools open,” the Secretary of Health urged parents to have their children immunize.

Hundreds of thousands of appointments for children aged 12 and up are available in January, with parents able to book an appointment at one of around 300 centers or visit one of around 500 walk-in sites.

Vaccination teams will also be visiting hundreds of schools to administer vaccinations to students.

