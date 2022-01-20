Daily Covid cases in the UK are down on the previous week, with Omicron deaths ‘past their peak.’

As Omicron deaths have ‘passed the peak,’ daily UK Covid cases are down on last week.

A total of 107,364 coronavirus cases have been reported today as Brits return to work following the Prime Minister’s decision to scrap work-from-home orders.

It’s a decrease from last week’s numbers, which showed 109,133 people tested positive for the virus.

According to the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), there were 108,069 new Covid infections reported yesterday, with 359 deaths.

Today, 330 people died within 28 days of receiving a positive test.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday that Plan B will be shredded completely next Wednesday.

Vaccine passports will be phased out, as will the requirement to wear face masks indoors.

Working from home advice has been removed with immediate effect, allowing Britons to return to work the next day.

The remaining rules will be phased out on January 26th, so the changes will take effect on Thursday morning.

According to scientists, Omicron deaths have peaked and will begin to decline in the coming days.

According to projections presented to ministers last week by the SPI-M modeling group, deaths would peak around January 16 before falling again.

According to the group, deaths would likely peak at around 250 per day.

The current average for England is 231 per day, which fell on Wednesday after a week of stalling between 230 and 240.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, said last night at a Downing Street press conference that the Covid death toll is “a lot, lot lower than it was before.”

Last winter’s wave resulted in an average of 1,135 deaths per day, which is five times the current figure.

For some people, the Omicron variant has been shown to be milder, and the majority of those who have contracted it have complained of cold-like symptoms.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder in the vaccinated than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign has aided in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Britons, allowing restrictions to be lifted.

Hospitals are currently fighting two types of Covid, according to an expert.

Not all patients face the same outcomes, according to Matthew Trainer, chief executive of Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

"We've…," he said on BBC Radio 4's Today.

