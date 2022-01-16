Daily Covid cases in the UK have dropped to their lowest level in a MONTH, with 70,924 Brits testing positive.

A ADDITIONAL 70,924 Covid cases were reported in the United Kingdom today, the lowest daily total in more than a month.

On December 14, when 59,610 positive tests were recorded, the number of infections dropped below 70,000 for the first time.

In the most recent 24-hour period, another 88 people died as a result of the virus, bringing the total number of Covid deaths in the UK to 151,987.

The total number of infections since the outbreak began is now 15,217,280.

The number of people testing positive has dropped below 100,000 for the third day in a row, indicating that the country has passed the Omicron peak.

Prior to January 14, the last time the number of cases fell below 100,000 was on December 21, when 90,629 were reported.

In other good news, coronavirus cases are now declining in every region of England, as the crucial R rate has stabilized, according to new data.

The R rate is currently hovering between 1.1 and 1.5, down from 1.2 to 1.5 last week.

It’s highest in the North East, where it’s between 1.4 and 1.7, but infections are starting to decline in the area, which was once an Omicron epicenter.

Experts attribute the drop in numbers to the United Kingdom’s rapid vaccination rollout.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains in people who have been vaccinated, with the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

Several Covid measures have already been dropped in the wake of the positive news, including the reduction of self-isolation for positive cases to just five days for the fully jabbed.

According to epidemiologist Professor Tim Spector, the UK is “on the other side” of the Omicron peak, with “hospitalizations, deaths, and general severity looking more positive.”

While health experts have hailed the recent drop in coronavirus cases as “reason to be optimistic,” the NHS is still “not out of the woods.”

Data showing a slowing of infections encouraged Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, but the health board is expected to face pressure over the next two weeks.

Ms Evans said on BBC Scotland's Good Morning Scotland radio show: "Certainly, a slowing down of those infection rates that we saw just in the…

