Daily Covid cases in the UK have halved in the last two weeks, with 81,713 Brits testing positive as part of the fight against Omicron.

In just two weeks, the number of daily Covid cases in the UK has more than halved.

In the most recent 24-hour period, 81,713 new infections were reported, compared to 179,637 a fortnight ago.

A total of 287 virus deaths were reported yesterday, down from last week’s 313 but up from the 162 reported on January 1.

Covid has now claimed the lives of 151,899 people in the United Kingdom.

The number of people testing positive has dropped below 100,000 for the second day in a row.

Infections dropped to 99,652 before dropping to 81,713 today, indicating that the country is moving past the Omicron peak.

Prior to January 14, the last time the number of cases fell below 100,000 was on December 21, when 90,629 were reported.

Furthermore, as the crucial R rate has stabilized, coronavirus cases are now declining in every region of England, according to new data.

The R rate is currently ranging between 1.1 and 1.5, down from 1.2 to 1.5 last week.