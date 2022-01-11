Daily infections: Covid cases are decreasing, raising hopes that Omicron has reached its peak.

Covid cases continue to decline on a daily basis, raising hopes that Omicron has reached its peak.

Hospitalizations, which typically follow case numbers by three weeks, have continued to rise.

The number of Covid cases in the UK has continued to decline, despite signs that the Omicron wave has passed its peak in some parts of the country – but hospitals are still under strain.

On Tuesday, a total of 120,821 cases were reported, down from 142,224 on Monday and 218,724 a week ago.

While data on Covid infections fluctuated over the New Year, the 1,103,660 cases reported in the last seven days represent a 13.1% decrease from the previous week.

Cases appear to be declining in many parts of England, just days after Professor Kevin Fenton, the UKHSA’s regional director for London, confirmed: “We think we may have passed or are at the peak.”

However, cases and deaths are continuing to rise in the North East, with 379 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have continued to rise, with 19,828 people in hospital with Covid-19, a three-week lag behind case numbers.

Due to Omicron pressures, University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust has been forced to postpone some non-urgent operations and redeploy staff.

“Over the last few weeks, pressures have been rising across the Trust, and we now believe we are seeing the predicted surge that hospitals all over the country have been preparing for,” a spokesperson said.

“With high demand for our services and challenges managing flow across our hospitals, we are seeing significant, ongoing pressure on our A&E departments.”

“We’re also seeing unprecedented delays in discharges due to a lack of capacity across our local NHS and social care services, as well as a high number of staff absent due to Covid, which is putting additional strain on the number of available inpatient beds.”

