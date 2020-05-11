Dangerous to the heart – Mannheimer Morgen

Frankfurt / Main.Those with heart problems are more reluctant to take supplements. These agents increase the risk of consuming certain vitamins and minerals in excessive amounts. In the end, this could do more harm to health than benefit, warns the German Heart Foundation. In addition, taking such capsules, powders or concentrates may place less emphasis on a balanced diet.

In addition to sufficient exercise, a healthy diet keeps the heart and circulation fit, according to the experts. Ideally, a lot of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, enough protein, nuts, fish and vegetable oils are served on the table. If you eat little or no animal food, you should make sure you get enough vitamin B12. However, the following applies in these cases: If there is a proven deficiency in certain vitamins or minerals, taking supplements is harmless, according to the Heart Foundation. Before that, you should get medical advice. dpa

© Mannheimer Morgen, Monday, May 11th, 2020