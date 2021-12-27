Data showing an increase in Omicron hospital admissions should not be ‘over-interpreted,’ according to the NHS chief.

Covid cases: NHS chief says don’t ‘over-interpret’ data showing an increase in Omicron hospital admissions.

According to Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospitals and other NHS trusts in England, there has been an increase in people testing positive for Covid “accidentally” after being admitted to hospital for various reasons.

Data pointing to an increase in Covid-related hospital admissions should not be “over-interpreted,” according to an NHS chief.

People without Covid symptoms going to the hospital for other reasons but testing positive during their stay, according to Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospitals and other trusts in England, could explain an increase in hospitalizations.

He also stated that while there has been an increase in Covid cases, infection numbers “are not increasing at an exponential rate.”

“We’re definitely seeing more people who have incidental Covid as the number of cases in the community rises,” he told Sky News.

“In other words, people who don’t have symptoms have come in for something else and then test positive when they get to the hospital.”

“What our CEOs are saying is that you should be careful not to overinterpret the data.”

Mr Hopson went on to say that, unlike in January, hospital administrators have yet to report an increase in admissions among the elderly with respiratory problems.

He did warn, however, that it was “too early to tell” whether the UK would see an increase in the number of elderly people admitted to hospitals “as Omicron reaches the older population.”

Scientists were also looking forward to the effects of “all of this intergenerational mixing that we’ve been doing over the last few days” during the Christmas season, according to the NHS chief.

It comes as the English government today ruled out any further Covid restrictions until at least the New Year.

In a “dashboard” meeting with health chiefs Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance this afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reviewed three days’ worth of coronavirus statistics.

It was the first opportunity for officials to assess how Omicron spread across the UK over the Christmas period, as no daily Covid statistics had been released since Christmas Eve, when around 122,000 people tested positive.

According to NHS data released this afternoon, there were an additional 113,628 Covid cases in the UK on Christmas Day and 108,893 on Boxing Day.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Covid cases: Do not ‘over-interpret’ data showing rise in Omicron hospital admissions, says NHS chief