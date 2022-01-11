Data’shows London past peak’ thanks to vaccine rollout, according to Covid news UK: Omicron cases down 45 percent amid new test rules.

Data’shows London has passed its peak’ thanks to vaccine rollout, according to Covid news UK. Omicron cases are down 45 percent amid new test rules, as data’shows London has passed its peak.’

DAILY Covid cases have decreased by 45 percent in a week, indicating that the Omicron variant is slowing.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) reported another 120,821 infections this afternoon, up from a seven-day high of 218,724 infections.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, Public Health England’s regional director for London, Professor Kevin Fenton, said officials are beginning to see a decrease in Covid prevalence in the capital.

“We think we may have passed or are at the peak,” he told Infosurhoy on Sunday morning, “and we’re seeing reductions in overall case rates across the city and the prevalence of infections within the community.” Data from the ONS (Office for National Statistics) suggests that the peak may have occurred around or around the New Year period, and we’re seeing reductions in overall case rates across the city and the prevalence of infections within the community.”

