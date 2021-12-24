Deborah James, a stage 4 cancer patient, says her one Christmas wish has just come true.

Deborah James, stage 4 cancer patient, says, “My one Christmas wish has just come true.”

I RECEIVED AN EARLY CHRISTMAS PRESENT this year, and it was everything I could have hoped for!

My body is finally getting stronger after three months off treatment due to an infection that landed me in the hospital.

And I’ve made enough progress that my doctors say I’ll be able to resume treatment in the new year.

Chemo at Christmas is a strange thing to wish for… and it’s always been the last thing on my wish list to Santa.

Chemotherapy, on the other hand, is my only hope right now.

That lifeline was yanked from me three months ago after I experienced some truly horrifying side effects.

I was rushed to A&E delirious, where I was diagnosed with colitis, which caused septic shock.

I was seriously ill, and my body couldn’t handle any more cancer treatment.

I had to be pumped full of drugs to the point where I looked nine months pregnant.

When the drugs that had kept me alive stopped working earlier this year, my cancer began to spread.

My liver began to fail due to a tumor, and I needed an emergency operation to stent my bile duct.

It worked, and my liver began to feel better.

However, I had to return to the hospital last week to have that stent replaced.

That was the plan, but, as with most cancer-related things, things didn’t go as planned.

I went into a panic after the operation failed.

I was in a dark place after being sent home from the hospital after being told there were no more surgical options and that my body would start to fail if I didn’t get back on chemo soon.

Working out how to get me back on treatment before my cancer reappears has been a race against time.

So, while most people were playing dodge Omicron this week, I was doing both.

Nothing like last-minute scans and tests a few days before Christmas to make you reconsider your Santa list.

All I’ve wanted for the past week is to be given the go-ahead to resume treatment.

And I got my Christmas miracle yesterday: I get to start over in the New Year.

You’d think I’d jump for joy and rejoice.

While I was on the phone with my doctors, I high-fived my son, Hugo, who was watching and listening nervously.

Then I just slept for hours.

It felt like a huge weight had been lifted from my shoulders.

[…]

