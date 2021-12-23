Deborah James of Infosurhoy says, “I’m on a cancer rollercoaster and facing even more uncertainty.”

Deborah James of Infosurhoy says, “I’m riding the cancer rollercoaster and facing more uncertainty.”

After a “scary six months,” DEBORAH James says she’s in an “uncertain phase” with her stage 4 bowel cancer.

After a failed operation last week, the Sun columnist, 40, is waiting to learn what the next steps in her treatment will be in the New Year.

The mother-of-two has chronicled her battle with cancer with humour and optimism, sharing each milestone with the world.

After being diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2016, the former teacher began writing her column, Thing’s Cancer Made Me Say, for the Sun, and quickly became a national treasure.

Deborah was informed that she didn’t have much time left.

However, she is now one of the 8% of people diagnosed with her type of cancer who live for at least five years after diagnosis.

Deborah responded on BBC Breakfast this morning when asked how she was: “I’m fine, thank you.”

Okay, that probably doesn’t do justice to what I’ve been through in the last few months.

“To be honest, I’m doing fine today, but I’m still on the cancer rollercoaster, and right now I’m in another uncertain phase of taking one step at a time, not knowing what will happen next.”

“I believe it’s fair to say that my health has been a major concern for me over the last six months.”

“But right now, I have options in front of me; I’m going to take advantage of them in the New Year, and I’m not going to overthink where the future may lead me, because I’m happy to be here today.”

Deborah’s liver began to fail in the summer when a rapidly growing tumor came dangerously close to wrapping itself around her bile duct, prompting an emergency stent.

Last week, doctors were scheduled to replace a stent in Deborah’s liver as part of a routine procedure that was supposed to be simple but ended up being a nightmare, according to Deborah.

Deborah’s bile duct had become “even more irritatingly complex,” and the stent could no longer be replaced.

Deborah is currently without a stent and “desperately needs some out-of-the-box quick thinking.”

“The best present I could get this year [for Christmas]would be to be told my body is fit enough to resume treatment,” she said this morning.

“That sounds a little strange to say.”

But the one thing I want to do is restart chemo because it’s my only hope.”

As she prepares for another Christmas with her two teenage children, Deborah reflected on the darkness she has experienced with cancer today.

“When I was diagnosed, literally last week…,” she told the BBC.

