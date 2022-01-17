Deborah James of Infosurhoy takes her first steps after ‘nearly dying’ in a traumatic cancer emergency.

DEBORAH James has walked for the first time in nine days after surviving a “traumatic” medical emergency.

The Sun columnist, who is suffering from advanced bowel cancer, was caught on camera taking cautious steps down the hospital corridors.

Deborah, 40, shared with her nearly 280,000 Instagram followers that she had four operations in a week.

“Beyond shattered, with a very weak body,” she says.

But the courageous former teacher, who writes the Sun column Things Cancer Made Me Say, continues to fight the good fight.

The mother of two was admitted to the hospital over a week ago with “an acute medical emergency” after being diagnosed with incurable stage 4 bowel cancer in 2016.

“Today I walked – it’s the first time in 9 days I’ve been able to try,” she wrote on Sunday.

“It’s never been more difficult to summon the courage and determination to do so.

“I’ve had four operations this week (with more on the way), and my body is completely shattered.

My body, on the other hand, continues to push forward.

“Sometimes the only thing we can do is take things one step at a time.”

I’ve cried on pretty much everyone who comes around the door! [sic]”

Deborah was filmed in a pink gown, with various cannulas attached to her, slowly walking through the hospital.

“I’m making progress, it’s slow but steady,” she wrote.

I’m still being closely watched.

“I have no idea what the next plan is; I’m just taking things one step at a time.”

It’s difficult when all you want is a plan, but the plan is to get me better in any way possible.

“My drains are for my bile duct, which they finally stented (well, we’re in the middle of that process), and my acities, which I’ve already had 10 litres drained, which is why I don’t look pregnant!”

“Thank you so much for your lovely messages.

They have completely blown me away.

I’m not in a position to respond, but I appreciate your thoughtfulness.”

Deborah, who has defied all odds to survive cancer, has faced a slew of challenges in recent months.

“I’m not ready to discuss what happened yet because the trauma of it all has been incredibly intense,” she said after the most recent admission.

“In 5 years of having stage 4 cancer, this has been the hardest, most heartbreaking, and scariest of them all,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling and giving a thumbs up in hospital on Friday.

“I’d always planned for my death, but I hadn’t planned for something so unexpected and traumatic to happen to me…”

