Deborah James says, “I was bleeding to death but was told there were no ambulances, so I would have died if it hadn’t been for my husband.”

Deborah James says, “I was bleeding to death and was told there were no ambulances; I would have died if it hadn’t been for my husband.”

DEBORAH James claims that if she had waited for an ambulance the night she started vomiting blood, she would have died.

Her husband rushed the Sun columnist, who has incurable bowel cancer, to the hospital, where she underwent life-saving surgery.

She fears that if he hadn’t been present, her children would have been forced to watch her die after begging the 999 operator to “help Mummy.”

The West London mother of two is “very angry” and traumatized by the treatment she received.

Deborah has been battling bowel cancer for five years, and she is one of the few people who has survived the doctors’ prognosis.

The 40-year-old told her nearly 400K Instagram followers in early January that she had been rushed to the hospital after a near-death experience, calling it the “hardest, most heartbreaking, and scary” part of her cancer battle.

She started vomiting “aggressively large volumes of bright red blood” and was losing consciousness.

Deborah quickly dialed her husband, Seb, 42, who was just around the corner at a physio appointment.

“My husband found me with Eloise screaming down the phone, saying ‘you have to help my mummy,’ because I was unable to articulate things any longer,” Deborah said on a BBC Breakfast segment this morning.

“The only response we received was, ‘Do you still want an ambulance? There is a 30-minute delay.’

We understand your concern, but we are unable to send someone to you sooner.’

“I’m furious about it.”

I wouldn’t be alive today if I had to wait for the ambulance.

“And that’s what irritates me because I keep replaying the ‘what if’ scenario in my head, and the what if scenario is that I wouldn’t be here.”

“This must have been a very distressing experience,” the London Ambulance Service told the BBC, adding that “help was on the way but, as is normal during periods of high demand, there could be a potential wait.”

Deborah wrote about the traumatic events that began in her own home in her Things Cancer Made Me Say column this week.

“Seb slammed the phone down and canceled the ambulance,” she wrote.

“I understand that in traumatic situations, you look for someone to blame, but I only had one call and no one could help.”

“Is this happening elsewhere in the country? I felt completely unheard, as if they were abandoning me.”

“I had the impression that someone had just said, ‘Sorry, we can’t save you today; there’s no space.’

“I’m crying my eyes out remembering that vivid moment, feeling so betrayed by a system I thought would be there for me.”

“It’s left me with such profound…

