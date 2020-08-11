Deepfakes soar during coronavirus crisis as criminals ‘easily create Zoom footage’ – Latest News

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the world to go into lockdown this year, resulting in people communicating from home.

Peter Singer, a cybersecurity strategist, believes the boom of low-quality, self-filmed footage will make deepfake technology harder to stop.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the world into lockdown, resulting in more interviews and TV shows being filmed from people’s living rooms. But an expert fears this is vulnerable to deepfake technology

But Singer warned this leaves people at a bigger risk of deepfake threats.

The coronavirus crisis could be heightening the risk of deepfake footage polluting the internet, an expert has warned.

He said: “The quality bar does not need to be exceedingly high when it comes to synthetic generations.

This has led to an increased number of TV interviews and talk shows being filmed from people’s living rooms.

Deepfake technology is fabricated material that shows a person saying something they never even said.

“It only needs to be ‘good enough’ for even just a subset of vocal users to not question it in a world characterized by rapid, high-volume information consumption.”

It is feared they could wreak havoc on the next US election.

Ex-US President Barack Obama and his successor Donald Trump have both been victims, with videos showing them saying things they did not say.

“Humans have notoriously weak hearing as compared to our sight: I would bet that we get fooled by fake audio first.

Shamir Allibhai, CEO of video verification company Amber, told Daily Star Online: “Initially, deepfakes will be manipulations of existing audio/video evidence, such as that from CCTV, voice recorders, police body cams, and bystanders’ cell phones.

It is also feared that deepfake technology could hit the justice system by being used as admissible evidence, or creating doubt around real footage.

“It is also much easier to create believable fake audio than it is to create believable fake video.

“In the future, video will be generated from scratch, with no basis in actual footage.”

He also believes deepfake technology could become so good that they could rig elections because fake footage will become “indistinguishable”.

Mr Allibhai told us: “We are heading towards a world of computational propaganda where fakes are created and distributed at scale.