Dementia: A common sleeping disorder that increases the risk of developing dementia.

DEMENTIA and sleep have been linked for a long time.

Sleep deprivation has been linked to the development of the disease.

People who have trouble sleeping are more likely to develop the condition later in life.

So tossing and turning could be causing you more than a bad night’s sleep.

The effect of having restless sleep patterns was investigated in a study by the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders.

People who get less than five hours of sleep per night have twice the risk of developing dementia, according to the study.

Those who got a solid seven to eight hours of sleep were compared to those who didn’t.

It was once thought that missing one night’s sleep could cause an increase in proteins in the brain that cause dementia.

Sleep deprivation is thought to result in the brain’s inability to properly clear out the protein beat-amyloid.

One of the key characteristics of dementia is the formation of toxic deposits between brain cells by this protein.

“Our findings illuminate a link between sleep deficiency and dementia risk and confirm the importance of efforts to help older individuals obtain sufficient sleep each night,” says Rebecca Robbins of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders.

“This protective study reveals that sleep deficiency at baseline, when the average age of participants was 76 years old, was associated with twice the risk of dementia incidence and all-cause mortality over the next four to five years,” according to senior author Charles Czesiler, chief of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders.

“These findings add to the growing body of evidence that sleep is important for brain health and highlight the need for more research into the effectiveness of bettering sleep and treating sleep disorders in reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and mortality.”

Dementia is a term that refers to a person’s mental abilities deteriorating.

Because there are so many different types of the condition, it’s an umbrella term.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia.

Because the disease damages the areas of the brain that control thinking, reasoning, and memory, it causes problems with these functions.

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, there are currently 944,000 people in the UK living with dementia, which is higher than ever before.

