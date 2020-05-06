Dermatologists warn red spots, blisters and itchy wheals could be a sign of the killer coronavirus

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Red spots on the hands, blisters on the torso and itchy wheals have been identified as possible signs of the coronavirus.

Dermatologists have warned of five skin symptoms that may be a sign of the deadly infection after studying 375 patients in Spain.

Experts were asked to identify patients who had an unexplained skin ‘eruption’ in the last two weeks and who had suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

The most common skin symptom was a rash made of small red marks, either flat or raised. In some cases, they were scaly.

Chilblain-like lesions on the hands and feet were seen in mostly young patients, and itchy wheals were present in more severe cases.

Some patients had small itchy blisters, sometimes filled with blood, on their trunk, according to the results.

While a blotchy red pattern linked to an impairment in blood circulation was most commonly seen in the elderly.

SARS-CoV-2 tends to cause a cough and a fever, but as the pandemic has worn on, research has linked all sorts of bizarre health problems.

But the British Association of Dermatologists is urging the public not to try to self-diagnose COVID-19 based on skin symptoms.

It warned that rashes and lesions are common for various diseases and are hard to differentiate without medical expertise.

The latest research, published in the British Journal of Dermatology, aimed to build a picture of how the disease might manifest in skin symptoms.

Suspected cases were included because medics wanted to look at how the skin was affected at different stages of the disease.

However, they were unable to include a large number of people who were critically ill due to consent issues.

Patients were asked about their symptoms and had photos taken of their skin to find patterns of the virus’s potential effect. But no photos were published in the paper.

The most common skin condition was ‘other maculopapules’, identified in 47 per cent of the cases.

The rash consists of small, flat or raised red bumps. In some cases these were distributed round hair follicles and had varying degrees of scaling. It lasted for eight days on average.

The study found that 19 per cent of its cases had ‘acral areas of erythema-edema with some vesicles or pustules’.

These lesions affect the hands and feet and may resemble the small, itchy swellings of chilblains.

They are small red or purple spots caused by bleeding under the skin and usually asymmetrical in appearance, the study said.

The symptom was associated with younger patients, lasted for an average of 13 days, and appeared later in the course of disease in less severe cases.

‘Urticarial lesions’ were also identified in a fifth (19 per cent) of cases. These consist of pink or white raised areas of skin resembling a nettle rash.

Known simply as wheals, these are usually itchy and can be spread across the body, including in a few cases on the palms of hands.

Urticarial lesions were found to last an average of seven days, and usually appeared at the same time as other COVID-19 symptoms.

Those with more severe COVID-19 cases reported urticarial lesions.

In nine per cent of cases, dermatologists identified ‘vesicular eruptions’, described as outbreaks of small blisters, commonly itchy, that appeared on the trunk of the body.

These could also affect people’s limbs, may be filled with blood, and could become larger or more spread out.

They were associated with middle-aged patients, lasted on average ten days, appeared more commonly before other symptoms and were linked with intermediate severity of the disease.

A fifth category of conditions, livedo or necrosis, was identified by dermatologists in six per cent of cases.

Livedo occurs where circulation in the blood vessels of the skin is impaired, causing it to take on a blotchy red or blue appearance with a net-like pattern.

Necrosis describes the premature death of skin tissue.

The study said patients showed different degrees of lesions pointing to ‘occlusive vascular disease’, where a narrowing or blocking of arteries occurs, limiting blood flow to certain areas of the body.

These conditions were associated with older patients with a severe case of Covid-19, although manifestations of the disease in this group were variable.

Livedo and necrotic lesions are relatively uncommon but the study authors said it was difficult to know if they were directly caused by Covid-19, or simply indicated complications.

Researchers noted that maculopapules and urticarial lesions are common and can have many causes, meaning they may not be a helpful aide for diagnosing Covid-19.

In some cases, it was hard to tell if skin conditions were directly caused by the coronavirus or indicated a complication.

The British Association of Dermatologists is urging the public not to try to self-diagnose COVID-19 based on skin symptoms, because rashes and lesions are common and hard to differentiate without medical expertise.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Faheem Latheef, a consultant dermatologist and skin allergy specialist, said normally skin symptoms are caused by the body’s immune system, not the virus itself.

‘The main reason is a hypersensitive immune reaction,’ he told MailOnline. ‘It’s the body’s reaction to something it perceives as foreign.

‘But ones such as livedo, that’s due to clotting in the vessels. So it’s a mixture.’

Dr Latheef has been drafted in to help on coronavirus wards at Leeds City Hospital. He said he had not seen any COVID-19 patients with skin abnormalities.

Studies are mostly coming from Italy and Spain, where dermatologists were still operating their clinics while the virus spread.

‘We were slightly more prepared and so we cancelled a lot of our clinic appointments and are doing them remotely. GPs similarly aren’t seeing things their end.

‘So there is potentially more people walking around with skin complaints we haven’t seen.’

Dr Adil Sheraz, a consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson said: ‘A variety of skin manifestations have been seen in COVID-19 positive patients.

‘However we are uncertain whether these are directly related to the virus itself or to the complications of the infection.

‘If you develop a new rash then please speak to your GP or dermatologist. Almost all dermatologists are offering virtual consultations and even face to face in urgent cases. A diagnosis of COVID-19 should not be made from just the presence of a rash.’