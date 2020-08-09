‘Desperate’ woman gets nails done despite knowing she had tested positive for Covid-19 – Latest News

However, she lied about being coronavirus free and only came clean about her diagnosis after she returned home following her successful manicure.

The beauty expert revealed she at heightened danger from a coronavirus infection as she blasted the client for enduring her.

The nail technician, named as Washington based 26-year-old Taylor, shared screen grabs of her conversation with her now ex-customer on Facebook where the duplicity of the client was exposed.

“I tested positive for the virus two days ago soooooo please quarantine yourself.”

The texts, which have since been shared via The Shade RoomInstagram page, show the unnamed client writing: “I feel really bad and should not have shown up for my appointment but I desperately needed my nails done!

Taylor revealed the woman lied to her when booking her appointment.

The deceitful client then used the state of her nails as her excuse for breaching quarantine rules.

“You have known that I am compromised and legally wasn’t supposed to take your appointment if you did.”

“I asked you before you even got here if you had been exposed to the virus and if you have had it at any point,” she responded.

”I’m sorry! I needed my nails done sooooooo bad! You saw how bad they were!”

She wrote: “I was just desperate to get out of the house! I was quarantine [sic]in two days.

She wrote: “Yesterday after I posted about this the world has been up in arms with me and for me. I just want to thank everyone for their support, and encouragement.

“I can’t believe how this literally has spread across this world like wild fire. Let’s protect ourselves and each other.

The Mirror reports Taylor took to Facebook again after her encounter went viral.