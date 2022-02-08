Despite a 5-to-11-year-old rollout beginning, a mother is unable to obtain a Covid jab for her 10-year-old daughter who has cerebral palsy.

Despite a 5-to-11-year-old rollout beginning, a mother is unable to obtain a Covid jab for her 10-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy.

Despite the fact that the vaccine rollout for vulnerable five to 11-year-olds has been underway for more than a week, a mother who has been unable to get her 10-year-old clinically extremely vulnerable daughter vaccinated against Covid-19 said she is “depressed” and “extremely stressed.”

Her neurologist has told the family that she has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and that her risk of contracting Covid and becoming seriously ill remains high.

According to NHS England guidelines, Jessica’s GP has determined that she is eligible for the vaccine.

However, Jessica’s doctor refuses to vaccinate children and will not issue a letter stating that she is eligible for the vaccine.

Ms. Atkins was told that she would have to wait for a letter from the NHS, and that vaccinations would take place in her neighborhood.

“I’m depressed about it right now.”

It’s causing me a great deal of anxiety.

It’s even worse now that I know she has it and I don’t,” Ms Atkins explained.

NHS England said last week that parents of the 500,000 eligible children should wait to be contacted, but it did not say when they should expect to hear more.

The St Helens Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) website stated that letters with information on how to book vaccinations would begin arriving on February 7th.

Meanwhile, the Atkins family continues to shield – something they’ve been doing since March 2020, and it’s taking its toll, according to Ms Atkins.

“Jessica’s stiffness is getting worse due to her cerebral palsy.

Yes, we do her physio every day, but we aren’t getting the same level of input from physio and occupational therapy as we are used to.

“She also used to go to conductive education twice a week at two different charities; we’ve lost that one charity, and we’ve completely lost the slot because they couldn’t keep it open for us any longer.”

Ms. Atkins, who works part-time for a charity from home, has found it difficult to balance work and caring for Jessica 247.

