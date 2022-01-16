Despite being in the Government’s backyard, Westminster has the UK’s lowest vaccination uptake.

According to figures from the UK Health Security Agency, 106,000 people who are eligible have yet to receive their first dose.

There hasn’t been a single Covid jab to Louis Dillon.

The 20-year-old, who helps run a market stall on Tachbrook Street in Westminster, claims he isn’t anti-vaxxer but doesn’t believe he requires any vaccinations.

“All of my friends who got the vaccine still have Covid,” he says as he loads oranges into the back of a truck on a chilly January afternoon.

“I’ve done my homework.”

I’m young and in good health.

They’re not getting through to me.

Nothing will persuade me otherwise.”

Over the Vauxhall Bridge Road, Louis’ market stall is a 15-minute walk from the House of Commons.

Westminster has the lowest vaccination rate of any city or town in the United States.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, only 61% of people over the age of 12 in the area have received their first dose of Covid vaccine.

That means more than 106,000 people who are eligible have yet to receive their first dose.

In the meantime, only about 55% of those eligible for a second dose have received it, equating to about 124,000 people in the region.

The figures are significantly lower than the national average.

Around 91 percent of over-12s in the country have already received at least one Covid vaccine dose, with 83 percent having received two.

Over the last few months, the government has launched a major media campaign to encourage Brits to get their booster shot, with Prime Minister David Cameron insisting that it is still the best protection against Omicron.

Ministers launched an awareness campaign on the social media app Snapchat last week in an attempt to persuade young people to get their booster shots.

People like Louis, who lives a short distance from Westminster, are still undecided about getting their first Covid vaccine.

If the government has spent the last year urging people to get vaccinated and discussing the vaccine’s benefits, it must have neglected to mention its own backyard.

When I visit the Abbey Centre pop-up vaccine clinic on Great Smith Street, there is no line outside.

Antonio, who volunteers there on occasion, claims that demand has subsided since then.

