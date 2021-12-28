Despite British pressure, nearly all pregnant women on Covid ventilators have not received their vaccines.

According to data, nearly all pregnant women who have been placed on a ventilator with Covid-19 have not received their vaccines.

Vaccines protect against severe illness caused by the coronavirus, and Brits have been urged to get their first jabs and booster doses to protect themselves against Omicron.

Omicron infections are still spreading, accounting for 90% of cases in the UK, but scientists have expressed optimism that the variant isn’t as dangerous as previous strains.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

Experts have now issued a warning that pregnant women who do not get their vaccines are putting themselves at risk.

Pregnant women were initially denied access to vaccines due to a lack of data on how they and their babies might be affected.

However, numerous studies now show that the vaccines are safe and provide protection against the virus for both mother and child.

However, only 25% of women have received their Covid vaccinations, according to data.

Over 500 pregnant women and those who have recently given birth were treated in intensive care in England over the last eight months, according to a report from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre.

The report covers the period from May to Christmas Eve this year.

Within 24 hours of being admitted, 118 of the 588 women admitted during this time were placed on a ventilator.

Unfortunately, 15 of the women died, and 24 are still believed to be fighting the virus in intensive care.

The average age of a pregnant woman receiving care in an intensive care ward is 32, according to the data.

The startling statistics come after a heartbroken father learned that his 24-year-old daughter could have been saved if she had received her vaccines.

Sadie Exley, 24, was diagnosed with the deadly virus in late November and died earlier this month, according to her father, David Exley.

After suffering from migraines and chest pain, the 29-week-pregnant mother-of-two was diagnosed with a blood clot in her lung in October.

In November, she contracted the coronavirus…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.