Despite health officials admitting that comparing UK and US rules is incorrect, Boris Johnson wants to reduce Covid isolation to five days.

Despite health officials admitting that comparing UK and US rules was incorrect, Boris Johnson wants to reduce Covid isolation to five days.

Boris Johnson yesterday added his voice to calls for the UK Health and Security Agency to reconsider guidance that recommends Brits quarantine for at least one week.

His comments came as academics were forced to admit they were wrong to dismiss calls to reduce isolation by claiming that the rules in the United States are different.

Last month, the UKHSA recommended reducing the number of days from ten to seven, as long as people test negative on days six and seven.

However, the agency stated in a blog post last week that our rules could not be compared “like for like” with those in the United States, where people can leave quarantine after five days.

It claimed that in the United Kingdom, isolation began the day someone first noticed symptoms, whereas in the United States, people had to wait for a positive test before being considered isolated.

However, the agency has now admitted that the United Kingdom and the United States measure the start of Covid isolation at the same time.

It was forced to revise its recommendations to MPs, NHS leaders, and CEOs.

Many have advocated for Britain to reduce its isolation even further in order to prevent the country from grinding to a halt.

According to preliminary data, up to a third of people infected with Covid are still infectious on day six, which is why scientists are wary of reducing quarantine further.

They are, however, continuing to look into other studies to see if it is possible.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Boris said yesterday that he is “considering” shortening the quarantine period and will do so if scientists approve.

He said this this morning during a visit to a vaccination center in his Uxbridge constituency.

“Of course,” the PM said when asked if he’s considering cutting the self-isolation period to five days.

“We’ll take a look at it and, as always, we’ll act based on science.”

“However, I’d like to remind everyone that Omicron is still out there, and it’s extremely contagious.”

“Everyone knows someone who has had it, and it can be a real pain.”

