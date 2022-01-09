Despite high omicron cases, the worst of the pandemic is ‘behind us,’ according to scientists.

Despite high omicron cases, scientists say the worst of the pandemic is ‘behind us.’

Despite the fact that omicron is spreading rapidly around the world, a leading scientist involved in vaccine trials believes that the worst of the disease may be behind us and that “all we have to do now is get through the winter period.”

According to a leading scientist who assisted in the development of the AstraZeneca covid vaccine in 2020, the worst of the covid pandemic may have passed.

The Oxford Vaccine Group’s director, Sir Andrew Pollard, who was a participant in the Oxford covid vaccine trials, told The Telegraph that there should be hope for the future.

The news comes after Scotland recorded over 20,000 cases yesterday (January 3), but the professor remains optimistic, saying, “The worst is absolutely behind us – we just need to get through the winter.”

Professor Pollard claims that when the OxfordAstraZeneca trials began in April 2020, vaccine scientists and investigators were told it would be two years before the vaccine could be released.

Despite the ongoing threat from omicron, he added his voice to calls to “open up” with so much of the UK and other richer nations now vaccinated.

Fortunately, it has milder symptoms than other variants such as delta, despite being more transmissible.

“At some point, society has to open up,” the scientist told The Telegraph.

When we do open, there will be a spike in infections, which is why winter is probably not the best time to do so.

However, policymakers, not scientists, must make that decision.

“We need to change our approach and rely on vaccines and boosters instead.”

The unvaccinated continue to pose the greatest risk.”