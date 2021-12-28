Despite Prime Minister David Cameron’s pledge to abolish parking fees, hospitals make £53 million a year.

Despite Prime Minister David Cameron’s pledge to abolish parking fees, hospitals make £53 million per year.

Despite Boris Johnson’s promise to eliminate parking fees for the poor, hospitals charged more than £50 million in car parking fees during the pandemic’s first year.

The Sun has learned that patients and visitors paid £48,256,988 and NHS staff, including doctors and nurses, paid £5,272,954.

NHS trusts, which set the fees, received £53,529,942 in the financial year that ended in April, a year in which many hospitals were closed due to Covid.

In his 2019 Tory manifesto, Prime Minister Johnson promised to end unfair hospital parking fees.

Those who were most in need, such as the disabled and parents of sick children, were to be protected.

Some hospitals, however, claim that charging for parking is a requirement of binding private finance initiative contracts.

Wes Streeting, the Shadow Health Secretary, slammed the costs.

“NHS employees are exhausted,” he stated.

The cost of living and bills are increasing.

“Rip-off parking charges” are their reward for their valiant efforts against the pandemic.”

Hospitals have been given funding to cover the costs of suspending charges, according to the Department of Health, and should not be charging staff or those from low-income groups.

“NHS trusts are responsible for setting their car parking charges, and any revenue generated must be reinvested in front-line services,” it continued.