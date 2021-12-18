Despite rising demand, Covid test kits have yet to arrive at the UK’s largest pharmacy supplier.

Despite rising demand, Covid test kits have not been delivered to the UK’s largest pharmacy supplier.

This week, the UKHSA exceeded its limit for lateral flow test deliveries to pharmacies, distributing more than 11 million tests, more than double the previous week’s total.

As a scramble to get tested in the run-up to Christmas, posters were seen on the doors of pharmacies across the country notifying customers that they had run out of lateral flow tests the day before.

The news comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the government’s leading health body, ran out of lateral flow tests to be distributed through pharmacies this week.

The Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC), which represents England’s 11,200 pharmacies, informed me of the situation on Friday morning, citing “unprecedented demand for test kits from people testing due to the Omicron variant.”

It went on to say that “precautionary testing before the Christmas period” had caused a surge in demand at pharmacies.

Because of this, the UKHSA was unable to deliver any additional test kits to Alliance Healthcare distribution centers on Friday morning, with any remaining stock “used to fulfill orders from pharmacies.”

Alliance Healthcare describes itself as one of the UK’s largest pharmacy wholesale suppliers and distributors, with over 17,000 pharmacies, doctors, hospitals, and health centers served.

The PSNC said it had asked the UKHSA to create a poster that pharmacies can print and display when test kits are out of stock, in order to avoid hostile interactions with employees.

It comes after the PSNC told me on Thursday that pharmacy employees had been “abused by people who have been sent to them for tests but are unable to obtain them.”

Short supplies of the rapid Covid tests have left PSNC staff “powerless” as people scramble to get tested in the run-up to Christmas, according to Alastair Buxton, director of NHS Services at the PSNC.

