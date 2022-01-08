Despite soldiers being deployed to hospitals, the minister claims that there is no need for more Covid restrictions.

Despite soldiers being deployed to hospitals, there is no need for more Covid restrictions, according to the minister.

GLOOMY calls for stricter Covid regulations were quickly dismissed by a top minister today.

Despite soldiers being deployed to ease the burden on hospitals, business minister Paul Scully said the government “doesn’t see the need” for new measures.

He cited “encouraging” signs that the outbreak in London had passed its peak, as well as evidence that Omicron is far milder than previous strains.

“2022 will be much brighter than 2021,” he predicted, citing the booster rollout as a factor in keeping society open.

Ministers are throwing everything they have at the booster program, which is being boosted by The Sun’s Jab’s Army campaign.

Covid infections are still high, with 179,000 infections reported yesterday, down from the previous few days.

Around 200 troops have been dispatched to hospitals to help fill in for sick or isolated staff.

Mr. Scully said that while we should remain “vigilant,” he believes that no additional restrictions are required.

“Having the army working within our hospitals is having extra bodies to cope with NHS pressures,” he told TalkRadio.

“It’s not the army on the streets with weapons and combat.”

It’s simply easing the pressures on the staff.

“In terms of learning to live with Covid, we’re still not over it.”

But, if we get past these next few weeks of pressure, I’m hoping that 2022 looks a lot better than 2021.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Covid live blog.

It comes after it was revealed that 24 hospital trusts declared critical incidents on Wednesday, despite pressure to reduce isolation to five days.

Before they expire on January 26, current Plan B measures such as working from home and wearing mandatory masks are being reviewed.

Pre-departure and PCR tests for arrivals were also eliminated this week, easing travel restrictions.

Sajid Javid is said to have warned that loosening the holiday rules could result in more lockdowns because new variants won’t be detected at the border.

According to the Times, he was overruled by Boris Johnson and Grant Shapps.

“I don’t believe we need any more lockdowns right now,” Mr Scully said today.

“What we’re doing today is announcing that the money for hospitality, retail, leisure, and lodging is now available for those businesses that have been hard-pressed throughout this pandemic, particularly during the Christmas period when Plan B was implemented, for those businesses to be able to approach their local governments and get the financial support they require.”

This week, the PM also ruled out a return to full-fledged lockdown, saying he wants to take the country “much further…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.