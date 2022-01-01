Despite the fact that the third jab reduces risk by 88 percent, four out of five Omicron patients in hospitals have not been given a booster.

FOUR OUT OF FIVE Omicron patients in hospitals have not received a Covid booster shot.

A total of 608 out of 815 people receiving urgent care across the country have not received the crucial third vaccination, with a quarter remaining unvaccinated.

After a study revealed booster jabs provide 88 percent protection against being hospitalized with the new variant, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed the findings.

The encouraging new findings came as the British public was urged to get their extra dose in order to beat the variant and resume normal life.

“This is more promising data that reinforces just how important vaccines are,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

They save lives and keep people from getting sick.

“This analysis shows that if you are not vaccinated, you are up to eight times more likely to end up in the hospital as a result of Covid-19.”

“It’s never too late to get your first dose, and it’s critical that everyone comes forward now as we enter the new year to get boosted.”

Omicron IS milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

Vaccines do work to prevent serious illness from Omicron, according to the UKHSA and the Cambridge University MRC Biostatistics unit.

In symptomatic cases with the Omicron variant, one dose of any vaccine was associated with a 35% reduction in the risk of hospitalization.

Two doses resulted in a 67% reduction in risk up to 24 weeks after the second dose, and a 51% reduction in risk 25 weeks or more after the second dose.

The effectiveness of the vaccine against hospitalization was estimated to be 52% after one dose, 72% two to 24 weeks after dose two, 52% 25 weeks or more after dose 2, and 88% two weeks after a booster dose.

“The latest set of analysis is consistent with the encouraging signs we’ve already seen,” Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, said.

“However, it’s still too early to draw any firm conclusions about hospital severity, and given Omicron’s increased transmissibility and the rise in cases among England’s over-60s, it’s highly likely that…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.