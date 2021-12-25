Despite the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, Boris Johnson ‘vows to keep schools OPEN in January.’

Despite the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, BORIS Johnson has promised to keep schools open in January.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he is “absolutely determined” to send students back to school in the New Year.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

According to The Sunday Times, Mr Zahawai and the PM are said to be talking about school issues almost every day.

According to reports, the two believe that education is the government’s “top priority” and that closing schools is “not an option.”

“There is a shared commitment across government to ensure that they stay open,” a source close to the Education Secretary told The Sunday Times.

An Ofsted report released earlier this month found that nearly all children fell behind in school as a result of the devastating lockdowns.

According to the landmark study, millions of children became “lonely and miserable,” and some even lost the ability to hold a knife and fork, as well as the ability to play with friends.

A new school closure, according to Ofsted chief Amanda Spielman, would be “devastating” to children.

Ms Spielman warned that the Covid generation should not be denied the opportunity to relive their youth.

“This was a difficult year to be young, and a difficult time to be learning,” she said.

The majority of children have learned less than they would have otherwise.

“Among the young, loneliness, boredom, and misery have become epidemics.”

Meanwhile, after receiving the latest figures on Monday, Mr Johnson may make a decision on new Covid rules.

Before considering any further restrictions, the Prime Minister will keep an eye on hospital admission rates in the capital.

386 patients were admitted for the virus on December 22, the most in a single day since February.

Admissions to Covid peaked in January, when 977 British citizens were accepted in London.

The Times reports that on December 22, England had 1,246 admissions, up 55% from the previous week.

This was also the most people in a single day since February 16.

However, as the number of cases rises, health experts and ministers are demanding that the government make a distinction between people…

