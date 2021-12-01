Detectives confirm that the killer who murdered Amber Gibson is still at large.

Detectives confirm that the killer who murdered Amber Gibson is still on the loose.

Amber Gibson, 16, was reported missing on Sunday and was found murdered in a Hamilton park.

Officers confirmed today that they couldn’t say definitively that there isn’t a wider risk to the public, and that the killer is still on the loose.

Detectives are looking for the person who murdered Amber Gibson, a teenager, in a Hamilton park.

The 16-year-old’s body was discovered near Cadzow Glen at around 10.10 a.m. on Sunday.

Amber was last seen on Cadzow Street around 9.55 p.m. on Friday, November 26.

The murder had previously been described by Police Scotland as an isolated incident with no threat to the general public.

According to the Daily Record, Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown of Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team West confirmed today that officers could not say definitively that there is no wider risk to the public.

“It’s clear Amber died too soon, and at this point we don’t have anyone in custody for that, so that person is on the loose,” he said.

“That is why we need the community’s help in providing us with information that can help us as soon as possible.”

The tragedy has left Amber’s family completely devastated.

At the park gates, heartbreaking floral tributes have been left for the youngster.

Detectives are now attempting to piece together the teen’s final steps, and they have appealed to the public for any information that could assist them in their investigation.

“We are appealing to people to come forward with anything they may have seen in this area and feed it into us,” said Chief Inspector Briony Daye, Local Area Commander.

“In light of this shocking and distressing news, we must all come together now to assist the investigation.”

“We know Amber was a young girl, and that is where we need to build a picture together and find out what tragically happened to this young girl,” Inspector Daye said when asked what type of person Amber was.

“Our hearts go out to her loved ones and family.”

“As a senior officer for this area, I want to reassure you that we have officers in high visibility controls,” she added.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]