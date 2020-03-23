Developing an antiviral drug | The Journal de Montréal

While there are theoretically several options for countering an infectious agent like the coronavirus, the rapid development of an antiviral drug remains a daunting challenge. Take a look at the approaches envisaged by contemporary biochemistry to combat the current epidemic of COVID-19 caused by this type of virus.

The main obstacle to the development of antiviral therapy drugs is the compulsory parasitism of viruses: being unable to reproduce by themselves, viruses must integrate their genetic material into the genome of our cells and then use the infected cell as a factory for manufacturing new viruses. The main consequence of this hostage-taking is that it becomes extremely difficult to distinguish the virus from our own cells, and therefore to develop antiviral agents that specifically target the virus without causing interference with normal cell metabolism.

Viral targets

A difficult task, but not impossible, since each of the stages used by the virus to reproduce represents a target for potential biochemical intervention. For example, since the virus must first bind to receptors on the surface of cells to be able to enter it, we can consider the design of molecules that specifically block this interaction to prevent infection. We can also target the replication of the viral genome and its integration into the cell genome, or the processes involved in the maturation of viral proteins, essential for the release of new viruses. In some cases, controlling viral infection requires targeting several of these phenomena at the same time: triple therapy for HIV, for example, typically contains one or two inhibitors of viral genome replication, combined with an inhibitor of the protease involved in the maturation of virions (new viruses).

With regard to coronaviruses, such as SARS-CoV (responsible for the 2002 SARS epidemic) and SARS ‐ CoV ‐ 2 (responsible for the current COVID-19 epidemic), an approach that is currently generating a lot of The point is to fight the infection at the source, by blocking the interaction of the virus with the cells of the respiratory tract.

Front door

A characteristic of these two coronaviruses is the presence of peak-shaped structures on their surface which are involved in their binding with a protein called ACE2 (angiotensin converting enzyme 2), present in large quantities in the lungs and heart(1). Studies on the SARS-CoV coronavirus have shown that this interaction between the virus and ACE2 is very complex: a protein present in the peaks of the virus is first cut by an enzyme called TMPRSS2 present on the surface of cells, which subsequently exposes a region involved in the link with ACE2. According to an article recently published in the very prestigious research journal Cell, the SARS ‐ CoV ‐ 2 coronavirus uses the same process as its cousin SARS-CoV to enter the lung cells, which suggests that blocking this interaction with the ACE2 protein could be an excellent strategy to counter this virus. .

Strategic efforts

Two approaches can be considered: on the one hand, the researchers observed that antibodies produced by patients infected with SARS-CoV in 2002 were able to block, at least in part, the binding of SARS-CoV-2 to cells . This partial blockage is explained by the fact that the two viruses are only 75% identical, but it is likely that the development of more specific antibodies against the virus could prevent its entry into cells.

On the other hand, another strategy is to block the interaction of the virus with ACE2 by targeting instead the intermediate protein involved in the formation of the complex (TMPRSS2). This approach seems promising, since researchers have shown that an inhibitor of this protein, the camostat mesylate, abolishes the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into lung cells.(2).

Efforts to further characterize the interaction between the virus and the ACE2 protein are continuing at a breakneck pace and the very high-resolution molecular structures of proteins present in the peaks on the surface of the virus(3) and ACE2 protein(4) have just been determined by electron cryomicroscopy. We can already predict that the structural information acquired by these biochemical studies, combined with molecular modeling techniques that simulate the movements of these molecules, will make it possible to design a whole new generation of antiviral drugs intended to block the entry of coronaviruses. . Research is in high speed mode to counter this pandemic.

