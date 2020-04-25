2020-04-24

Development and evaluation of four serological tests for anti SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and two tests for neutralizing antibodies

About four months after the initial description of the cases of atypical pneumonia in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 became a major pandemic threat. As of April 12, 2020, approximately half of the human population is confined, with 1.8 million officially diagnosed infections. Researchers from the Institut Pasteur, CNRS, Inserm and Université de Paris have carried out a pilot study to assess the reliability of several tests in order to better understand the profile of antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 and the spread of the virus in the population. To date, four tests for the detection of anti SARS-CoV-2 antibodies have been developed and evaluated, as well as two tests for the detection of neutralizing antibodies. These results will soon be published online.

Read the press release online.

