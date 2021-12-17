Diabetes: A 59p Christmas spice that lowers blood sugar levels

Diabetics may find it difficult to keep their blood sugar levels under control.

If you have diabetes, your body may struggle to produce enough insulin or the insulin you do have may be ineffective.

When a person has type 1 diabetes, the pancreas produces no insulin; however, when a person has type 2 diabetes, the body’s cells become resistant to insulin, necessitating a higher dose of insulin to keep blood glucose levels within a normal range.

However, experts have discovered that a low-cost Christmas spice can help you manage your diabetes by lowering your blood sugar levels.

According to a study published by the American Diabetes Association, eating a small amount of cinnamon each day can help regulate blood sugar levels.

It’s important to note that one ingredient won’t suffice, and that if you’re diabetic, you’ll also need to maintain a healthy balanced lifestyle and monitor your glucose levels.

Maintaining a healthy, well-balanced diet, quitting smoking, and getting enough exercise are all important.

According to the findings published in Diabetes Care, eating 1, 3, or 6 g of cinnamon per day lowers serum glucose, triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, and total cholesterol in people with type 2 diabetes.

This suggests that including cinnamon in the diet of people with type 2 diabetes reduces risk factors for diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the researchers.

People with type 2 diabetes have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, according to the researchers.

“Diet plays a role in the incidence and severity of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, despite the fact that the causes of these diseases are multifactorial.”

“Dietary components that are beneficial in the prevention and treatment of these diseases are not well understood, but spices are thought to play a role.”

“In vitro, spices like cinnamon, cloves, bay leaves, and turmeric have insulin-enhancing activity,” the researchers wrote.

Botanical products can also improve glucose metabolism and overall health in diabetics by improving lipid metabolism, antioxidant status, and capillary function, according to the experts.

We all tend to overindulge at Christmas, but for people with diabetes, it can be a difficult time to navigate, with blood sugar-spiking sweet treats available at every turn and an endless stream of canapés, not to mention your mumauntiegran’s homemade Christmas pudding, according to WW nutritionist Jess O’Shea.

She stated that Christmas is not a time to be alarmed if you have diabetes, and she listed some foods that anyone with diabetes can enjoy over the holidays.

According to Jess, turkey, rather than hams, is the best choice for your Christmas dinner…

