Did the coronavirus really escape from a Chinese lab?

It’s a story that initially only interested right-wing American media and conspiracy theory enthusiasts got excited about. What if the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 150,000 people around the world, had not passed from animal to human in a market in Wuhan, but had accidentally escaped from a laboratory in that city?

After all, there are two scientific institutions in the immediate vicinity of the fresh market, which is now seen as the epicenter of the epidemic, where research is ongoing into viruses that naturally occur in bats. It concerns the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Bats are the most likely source of the sars-cov-2 virus, which causes the lung disease covid-19.

Did a laboratory worker from one of these institutes inadvertently let such a bat virus escape to the outside world by sinning against the strict safety rules that apply in such research centers? And did that virus then spread to humans?

Publications

Recently, publications such as the Washington Post and Foreign Affairs have no longer dismissed this hypothesis as completely ruined. Respected American biosafety experts, such as Richard Ebright of Rutgers University, are no longer closing their eyes to that possibility. In the Washington Post, Ebright said he now considers that theory “as likely” as contamination from a freshly traded wild animal.

Herwig Leirs, professor of biology at the University of Antwerp, does not rule out the possibility of a lab infection, although he thinks it is a highly unlikely scenario. “Even the very best lab cannot offer watertight guarantees that nothing will ever escape. So no one can say that such a scenario cannot have occurred in Wuhan, any more than we can say that it actually happened. And that is the only thing that can be said on this issue for the time being. “

Although there are doubts about the official Chinese version about the “natural” origin of the virus, for the time being there is only circumstantial evidence of a possible laboratory outbreak, Leirs says. Virological research, for example, has not unequivocally proven that the corona virus first spread to humans in the fresh market in Wuhan, as the official Chinese lecture reads – although its passage in that market certainly gave the epidemic a boost. Multiple studies suggest that the virus must have been circulating among humans before the Wuhan market outbreak last December.

Market

The very first patient to be hospitalized with the virus has never been on the market, Chinese scientists reported in a description of the first 41 patients in the journal The Lancet – and no more than thirteen others. Leirs: “It is also not clear whether pangolins, which are supposed to have infected people on the fresh market after they themselves had been infected by bats, were actually sold on that market.”

Laboratory animals sold

Another cause for concern is that Chinese research institutions do not have a best reputation for safety compliance. In a research center in Lanzhou, 65 employees are said to be infected with brucellosis, a disease that usually only occurs in animals. Lead scientists have also been sentenced to heavy cell sentences after reselling laboratory animals to local fresh markets. “US inspectors indicated in 2018 that compliance with safety regulations in the two targeted centers in Wuhan needed to be tightened up,” said Leirs.

But proof that the two labs, one of which is just three hundred meters from Wuhan’s market, have something to do with the current pandemic is not all of that, Leirs says. “You can only get such proof if the labs would give the world full disclosure and release a complete list of all the bat virus strains they were investigating in the run-up to the outbreak. Then we could compare it to the tribe that is now circulating around the world. We don’t have such a list now. “