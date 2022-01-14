Did you know that your manhood can shrink? Here’s why.

Did you know that your penis can shrink? Here’s what causes it to shrink.

WHILE MANY MEN WISH FOR A BIGGER PENIS, the sad reality is that they are more likely to see it shrink.

Men can lose up to an inch of their manhood for a variety of reasons, which can be a tough pill to swallow.

It’s not always a cause for concern.

Others, on the other hand, may experience it as a side effect of a serious condition or as a source of chronic embarrassment.

Remember that there is no such thing as a “normal” penis size or shape.

Everyone is unique.

According to the NHS, most men’s penises are about 9cm (3.75in) long when they’re not erect, but they can be shorter or longer.

The average erect penis size ranges from 13cm to 18cm (5in to 7in) according to research.

But, regardless of where your member stands on the scale, there are a few things that can cause him to lose a few pounds – and we’re not just talking about a cold pool.

We’ve got some bad news for you, boys. Aging is a sad fact of life, but we’ve got some bad news for you.

Your penis, like the rest of your body, is likely to change as you age.

But keep in mind that it’s a natural part of growing older, and it doesn’t necessitate medical attention unless you’re concerned about the function of your penis.

Because it’s harder to get an erection as you get older (though this isn’t true for all men), your penis may appear smaller.

The arteries supplying the penis become more congested and narrow, making blood flow into the penis more difficult and causing it to stiffen.

Because there is less blood flow, the spongy tissue that causes erections may degenerate.

Meanwhile, according to Healthline, a buildup of scar tissue from years of minor injuries during sex or sports can cause shrinkage.

It’s not just your old man who shrinks; your testicles are likely to shrink slightly as well.

Due to the loss of elasticity in the skin, they may sag lower down.

Finding out that smoking is bad for your todger could be enough to make you quit.

According to Medical News Today, certain toxins in cigarettes cause damage to the blood vessels in your penis.

Unfortunately, not only will your member’s muscle cells begin to deteriorate, but it may also cause problems in the bedroom.

Damage to the blood vessels in the penis could make it difficult to get an erection, regardless of how turned on you are.

Reduced erections are caused by the penis no longer being stretched on a regular basis.

This might be possible…

