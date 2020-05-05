Didn’t corona dead have to live long? Researchers prove the opposite – Wel.nl

It was the main argument to downplay the corona crisis: the people who die from corona would not have long to live anyway, because of their age or their underlying conditions. Researchers have now shown that this is not true.

According to scientists at the University of Glasgow, men who die from Covid-19 live an average of thirteen years shorter and women eleven. They conclude that on the basis of data from Italy. It shows that 73 percent of all deaths had high blood pressure, followed by diabetes (31.3 percent) and heart disease (27.8 percent). The average age of the victims is 81 years.

But make no mistake, say the researchers: A healthy 80-year-old who dies from Covid-19 loses an average of 11 years of life. In addition, quite a few people die who are much younger or have an underlying condition, with whom they could have lived on for many years. “Most people lose significantly more years of life due to infection with Covid-19 than the previously believed one or two years,” the scientists conclude.

Sources): HLN