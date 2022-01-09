Dietary trends are making a comeback in January, according to experts.

“What matters is that you eat a healthy balanced diet that includes all of the food groups in the proper amounts; the size of the portion and how often you eat it are what matters.”

The majority of British dieters (72%) will eliminate major food groups such as carbs and fats in January.

According to a new study by recipe box Gousto, one in five people (21%) believe that eliminating or drastically reducing food groups is the most effective way to lose weight.

Nearly a third (31%) admit that their January diets don’t last more than one day, while one in five (20%) stick to a diet for up to a fortnight.

Over a third (36%) of dieters will avoid sugar in order to lose weight, while 30% will eliminate all fats and over a quarter (26%) will reduce carbs.

When it comes to dieting, 37% claim to have less energy.

Restrictive dieting is not only unsustainable, but it also poses health risks, according to registered dietician Clare Thornton-Wood, including nutrient and vitamin deficiencies.

However, 22% of Brits are unaware that dieting can cause health problems.

Diets that are too restrictive also make us unhappy.

Pizza (18%), burgers (15%), and fish and chips (14%) are the top meals that will be completely off the menu for Brits this January.

This could explain why 36% of dieters are depressed.

“Cutting out entire food groups is not recommended because you risk missing out on nutrients needed to stay healthy,” said Clare Thornton-Wood, a registered dietician.

“Eliminating carbohydrates completely will leave you exhausted, and your memory and concentration will suffer.”

Low mood can also be a problem because carbohydrates produce serotonin, also known as “the happy hormone.”

A low-fat diet, on the other hand, can lead to vitamin deficiencies, which can harm the immune system.

Essential fatty acids are required for brain health and wound healing, among other things.

Our brains do not produce these, so they can only be found in foods (such as fish).

“Sugars found naturally in fruit or milk contain important nutrients, so avoiding them is not a good idea.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.