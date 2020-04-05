Do anti-pneumonia vaccines protect against Corona virus? Health answers

The Ministry of Health and Population added that anti-pneumonia vaccines, such as the pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenzae type B vaccine, do not provide protection against the emerging coronavirus.

She added that this virus is completely new and different, and needs a vaccine of its own, and researchers are working to develop a vaccine against the emerging corona virus – 2019, and the World Health Organization supports these efforts.

And the Ministry of Health continued, that these vaccines are ineffective against the emerging corona virus – 2019, and it is highly recommended that you get a vaccination against respiratory diseases to protect your health.