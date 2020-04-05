Do anti-pneumonia vaccines protect against Corona virus? Health answers

The Ministry of Health and Population said that anti-pneumonia vaccines do not prevent infection with the Corona virus or reduce the risk of complications at all.
The Ministry of Health and Population added that anti-pneumonia vaccines, such as the pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenzae type B vaccine, do not provide protection against the emerging coronavirus.
She added that this virus is completely new and different, and needs a vaccine of its own, and researchers are working to develop a vaccine against the emerging corona virus – 2019, and the World Health Organization supports these efforts.
And the Ministry of Health continued, that these vaccines are ineffective against the emerging corona virus – 2019, and it is highly recommended that you get a vaccination against respiratory diseases to protect your health.
The Ministry of Health and Population announced today, Saturday, that 25 cases of those infected with the Corona virus have been discharged from the isolation hospital, including 3 foreigners, after receiving the necessary medical care and recovery in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization, bringing the total of those recovering from the virus to 241 cases until today.
Dr. Khaled Mujahid, Advisor to the Minister of Health and Population for Media Affairs and the ministry’s official spokesperson, said that the number of cases whose laboratory results were converted from positive to negative for Corona virus (Covid-19) increased to 306 cases, including 241 recovering.
He added that 85 new cases that had positive laboratory analyzes of the virus were recorded, all of them Egyptians, including those returning from abroad in addition to those who had contacts with positive cases that had been discovered and announced previously, as part of the Ministry’s surveillance and investigation procedures according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, pointing to the death of 5 Egyptians.
