Do you have a runny nose or have you been infected with Covid?

Is it just a runny nose, or have you been afflicted with Covid?

It’s natural to be a little sniffly at this time of year, but with Omicron on the loose, can you be sure you’re not just suffering from a runny nose?

The prevalence of Covid-19 is high, and while you may be familiar with the NHS’ three key symptoms – a high temperature, a new persistent cough, and a loss or change in taste or smell – there are a number of other subtle signs to watch for.

Omicron does not present in the same way as Delta and previous variants, according to experts.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

There are a few cold-like symptoms that you should never ignore, according to experts.

A runny nose is thought to be a sign of Omicron, which you might dismiss as a common winter bug.

“This may come as a surprise to some, as the UK government never updated guidance on Covid symptoms beyond the classic three symptoms,” the ZOE experts said.

Runny nose, sneezing, and a sore throat appear to be among the most commonly reported symptoms at the moment.

Omicron-related symptoms include lower back pain, muscle aches, and night sweats.

These six symptoms could easily go unnoticed if they were mistaken for a cold or the flu, a hangover, or the aftereffects of a strenuous workout.

It may be tempting to simply grab a tissue and blow your nose, but if you suspect you have Omicron or are unsure about your symptoms, you should get tested and isolate yourself to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Follow our Covid live blog for the most up-to-date information and stories.

Dr. Amir Khan, a British GP, defined night sweats as “drenching night sweats” that require “getting up and changing your clothes.”

Night sweats, on the other hand, may be a regular occurrence for some people.

People going through menopause, those with anxiety, those who take certain medications, those who are under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and those who have hyperhidrosis – a condition that causes excessive sweating – are all at risk.

Making certain…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.