Doctors advise people to test their nose and throat, despite nasal-only LFT instructions.

Doctors recommend that people test their nose and throat, despite nasal-only LFT instructions.

Even if they get the new LFTs that say nasal swab only, an NHS surgeon and university honorary clinical lecturer said on TikTok that people should test their throat AND nose.

Many people who order lateral flow tests (LFTs) should now receive the newer kits, which only require a swab from the nasal area – a welcome change.

Previously, testing required a throat and nasal swab.

Despite the fact that the Covid at-home testing kit only requires a nasal swab, one doctor advises that they ignore the instructions and perform both tests regardless.

Dr. Karan Rajan, an NHS general surgeon and honorary clinical lecturer at the University of Sunderland, took to TikTok to respond to a video in which a woman claimed the omicron variant lives more in your throat.

And this is correct, according to the doctor, who has appeared in several NHS videos.

“Omicron is different from the other variants and the symptoms start earlier,” Dr Rajan explained.

“There’s a chance the virus isn’t yet growing in the nose when you first test; it could be starting elsewhere.”

“If you’re doing a lateral flow test, make sure you swab both your throat and nostrils.”

The test’s sensitivity can be improved by collecting samples from both areas.

“There have been several cases now where people test negative with nose-only samples but test positive when they add a throat sample,” says the researcher.

“Some lateral flow kits just say nose, some say nose and throat,” one person wrote in the comments in response to the new LFT instructions.

Why do they have to be different?” I don’t get it.

“I’d just do both regardless of instructions,” the NHS surgeon replied, later adding that both swabs were “standard at the start of the pandemic, not sure why that went away.”

“Thanks to TikTok after three negative tests I swabbed my throat and I am in fact positive and so is my whole family,” another social media user added in the comments of his video.